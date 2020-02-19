Moderna (MRNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MRNA opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. Moderna has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.76.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

