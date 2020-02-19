Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TAP. Citigroup lifted their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $54.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $64.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.15.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

