Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,022.00

Shares of Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,022 ($13.44) and last traded at GBX 1,020.78 ($13.43), with a volume of 84625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,018 ($13.39).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 985.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 927.82. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Monks Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MNKS)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

