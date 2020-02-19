Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NBRV. BidaskClub cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabriva Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.68.

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 91,869 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 551.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 282,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $112,000. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

