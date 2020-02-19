National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NESR. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays started coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.30.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 28,664.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,309,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 15,624.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after buying an additional 1,076,858 shares during the last quarter. SCF Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. SCF Partners Inc. now owns 6,506,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,341,000 after buying an additional 499,833 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 275.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 382,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter worth $1,848,000. 25.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.