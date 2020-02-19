Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,735 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of Nelnet worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NNI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. 36.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.33. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 64.22, a quick ratio of 64.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

