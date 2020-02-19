Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NLTX. ValuEngine cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

NLTX opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 26.35 and a current ratio of 26.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $537.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -6.92.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 119,047 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $999,994.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 3,017,542 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $25,347,352.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $162,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $57,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.