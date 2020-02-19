NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $397.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NTES. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetEase from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $347.62.

Shares of NTES opened at $352.74 on Tuesday. NetEase has a 12-month low of $209.01 and a 12-month high of $358.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.84.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. NetEase had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in NetEase by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,684,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,445,000 after buying an additional 898,188 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in NetEase during the third quarter worth about $213,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,124,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,883,000 after buying an additional 698,417 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in NetEase by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 917,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,224,000 after buying an additional 546,851 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in NetEase by 30.5% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,019,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,481,000 after buying an additional 471,970 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

