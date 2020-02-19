Nicolas Barthelemy Acquires 12,257 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Stock

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Director Nicolas Barthelemy bought 12,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $44,615.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FLDM stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. Fluidigm Co. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 20.31% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The business had revenue of $32.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLDM. ValuEngine upgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Fluidigm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fluidigm from to in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 268,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 21,055.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

