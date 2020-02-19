Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) will report sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. Nielsen reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $6.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nielsen.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLSN. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,971,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,330,000 after buying an additional 9,629,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,867,000 after buying an additional 287,901 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,888,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,841,000 after buying an additional 1,609,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,234,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,562,000 after buying an additional 374,943 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,691,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,634,000 after buying an additional 3,792,233 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

