Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.60

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01), with a volume of 1651275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.22.

About Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG)

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc engages in the exploitation and production of hydrocarbon resources in the Mid-Continent region of the United States and Egypt. The company holds 100% interests in the White Buffalo prospect covering an area of 6,000 mineral acres located in the Big Horn Basin, Wyoming; and 16.25% interests in the Verde prospect unit located in Colorado, as well as a 100% working interests in the Pine Mills project and the Mesquite prospect, and 50-75% working interests in other prospects in the Permian Basin located in Texas.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostra Terra Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.