Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.36

Shares of Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.36 and traded as high as $2.37. Nuvista Energy shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 443,900 shares traded.

NVA has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.72.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.36. The firm has a market cap of $520.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37.

In other Nuvista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 50,000 shares of Nuvista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,532,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,950,611.88. Also, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 14,336 shares of Nuvista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$40,570.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 91,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$259,027.07.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

