OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Set at C$4.00 by Pi Financial

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) has been given a C$4.00 price objective by Pi Financial in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OGC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.29.

Shares of OGC opened at C$2.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.92. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$4.59.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

