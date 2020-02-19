Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will issue its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $158.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 2.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

