ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 82.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter worth $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 176.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter worth $251,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 8.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 9.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $96.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.16. ONE Gas Inc has a 1 year low of $79.22 and a 1 year high of $96.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.17.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

