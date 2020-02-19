Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Tuerkcan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.89). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.50 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $55.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12. Crispr Therapeutics has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 3.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.