Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.83.

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $230.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $23.48.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.94 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Equities analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 36.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 32,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 58,699 shares during the last quarter. 42.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

