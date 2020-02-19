Otto Energy (ASX:OEL) Shares Up 27.3%

Otto Energy Limited (ASX:OEL) shares shot up 27.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.03 ($0.02) and last traded at A$0.03 ($0.02), 11,439,512 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 335% from the average session volume of 2,630,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.02 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of $66.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85.

Otto Energy Company Profile (ASX:OEL)

Otto Energy Limited, an oil and gas exploration and production company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas primarily in North America. The company's principal projects include its 50% interest in the South Marsh Island 71 project, which covers an area of 12.16 square kilometers; 45% interest in the Bivouac Peak project covering an area of approximately 11.04 square kilometers; and 50 % interest in the VR 232 project covering an area of 18.31 square kilometers.

