Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) PT Raised to GBX 1,850

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its price target hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OXIG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,825 ($24.01) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,180 ($15.52) to GBX 1,462 ($19.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,596.17 ($21.00).

Shares of OXIG stock opened at GBX 1,640 ($21.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,576.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,425.21. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 951 ($12.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,672 ($21.99).

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

