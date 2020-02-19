Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.61

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.61. Pacific Ethanol shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 187,670 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Ethanol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Pacific Ethanol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pacific Ethanol by 55.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,910,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 677,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pacific Ethanol by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,772,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 250,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

