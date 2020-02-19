Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) CEO Chad L. Stephens Buys 3,000 Shares

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) CEO Chad L. Stephens bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $20,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:PHX opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $16.97.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 million. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 102.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PHX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 20,332 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

