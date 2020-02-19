PDC Energy (PDCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $47.29.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cfra raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.