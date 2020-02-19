Pearson (LON:PSON) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 860 ($11.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 518 ($6.81) to GBX 505 ($6.64) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 628.64 ($8.27).

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 573.60 ($7.55) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 594.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 701.03. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 951.20 ($12.51). The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.