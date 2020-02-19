Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.00

Pebble Beach Systems Group PLC (LON:PEB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12), with a volume of 532315 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.11).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 million and a PE ratio of 8.86.

Pebble Beach Systems Group Company Profile (LON:PEB)

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc, a software and technology company, develops and supplies automation, channel in a box, and content management solutions for TV broadcasters, service providers, and cable and satellite operators worldwide. It provides content management and playout solutions, such as Marina, an enterprise level automation platform for multi-channel delivery applications; Marina Lite, an automation solution; Orca, a software-defined virtualized IP channel solution; Dolphin, a Software-defined integrated channel in a flexible automation environment; and Stingray, a self-contained channel in a box for various channel types.

