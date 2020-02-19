Peel Hunt Boosts Renishaw (LON:RSW) Price Target to GBX 2,850

Renishaw (LON:RSW) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 29.91% from the company’s current price.

RSW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Renishaw to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Renishaw in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 2,940 ($38.67) price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective (down previously from GBX 3,490 ($45.91)) on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renishaw currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,481.67 ($45.80).

Shares of Renishaw stock opened at GBX 4,066 ($53.49) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,910.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,773.31. Renishaw has a 12-month low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,694 ($61.75). The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 15.10 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 33.90 ($0.45) by GBX (18.80) (($0.25)).

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

