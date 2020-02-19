Peel Hunt Increases Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target to £100

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 8,450 ($111.15) to £100 ($131.54) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

SPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,855 ($103.33) to GBX 8,710 ($114.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($121.02) price objective (up from GBX 8,370 ($110.10)) on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 8,300 ($109.18) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,400 ($110.50) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,498.46 ($111.79).

LON SPX opened at GBX 9,200 ($121.02) on Wednesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of GBX 6,605 ($86.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,535 ($125.43). The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,087.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,425.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

