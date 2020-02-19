Peel Hunt Raises XP Power (LON:XPP) Price Target to GBX 3,810

XP Power (LON:XPP) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 3,350 ($44.07) to GBX 3,810 ($50.12) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XP Power in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup downgraded XP Power to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target on shares of XP Power in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

XP Power stock opened at GBX 3,200 ($42.09) on Wednesday. XP Power has a twelve month low of GBX 1,855 ($24.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,880 ($51.04). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,412.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,771.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.75 million and a P/E ratio of 24.10.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

