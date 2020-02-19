Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Saga (LON:SAGA)

Saga (LON:SAGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Saga in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Saga from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 99.60 ($1.31).

LON:SAGA opened at GBX 42.78 ($0.56) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.99 million and a PE ratio of -2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 47.59. Saga has a 12 month low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 125.90 ($1.66).

About Saga

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

