Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vitec Group (LON:VTC)

Vitec Group (LON:VTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,450 ($19.07). Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VTC. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.83) price objective on shares of Vitec Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of Vitec Group stock opened at GBX 950 ($12.50) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $433.14 million and a PE ratio of 14.80. Vitec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 960 ($12.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,049.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,130.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.10.

Vitec Group Company Profile

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

