Pendragon (LON:PDG) Receives “Sell” Rating from Liberum Capital

Pendragon (LON:PDG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of PDG opened at GBX 12.48 ($0.16) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.04. Pendragon has a 12 month low of GBX 8.83 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 28.60 ($0.38). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.58. The firm has a market cap of $174.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86.

In other Pendragon news, insider Brian Small acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,617.73).

Pendragon Company Profile

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer company in the United Kingdom and California. It operates through US Motor, Leasing, UK Motor, and Software segments. The company sells new and used motor vehicles of various brands, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Citroen, Dacia, DAF, Ferrari, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, SEAT, Smart, and Vauxhall.

