Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,183.50

Shares of Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,183.50 ($15.57) and last traded at GBX 1,148.50 ($15.11), with a volume of 45558 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,141.50 ($15.02).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,080 ($14.21) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pennon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,015.90 ($13.36).

The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,090.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 908.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.66 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

