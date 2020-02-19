PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.89 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PepsiCo in a report issued on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.90. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PEP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $114.21 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $44,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

