PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Earns Hold Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their hold rating on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PEP. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PepsiCo to and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.37.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock opened at $145.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo has a one year low of $114.21 and a one year high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.00 and its 200 day moving average is $136.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.