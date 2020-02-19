Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Price Target Increased to GBX 11 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 10 ($0.13) to GBX 11 ($0.14) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PDL. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Panmure Gordon cut Petra Diamonds to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) price objective (down from GBX 10 ($0.13)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petra Diamonds currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 24.67 ($0.32).

Shares of Petra Diamonds stock opened at GBX 6.56 ($0.09) on Tuesday. Petra Diamonds has a 52-week low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 32.46 ($0.43). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

