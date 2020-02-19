Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,443 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 30.2% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the third quarter worth $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1,099.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.24. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $47.34 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 52.65%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSXP shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

In related news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,640 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.17 per share, with a total value of $101,958.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

