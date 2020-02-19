Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.80 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.33). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Pinduoduo’s revenue was up 122.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $22,773,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 2.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 128.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 115,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 14.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

