Piper Sandler Weighs in on IPG Photonics Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for IPG Photonics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Jensen forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IPGP. DA Davidson restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.82.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $135.81 on Monday. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $113.67 and a 12 month high of $182.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.23.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,420,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,545,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,564,714.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,268,000 after acquiring an additional 28,588 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,099,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,362,000 after acquiring an additional 262,257 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 504,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,065,000 after acquiring an additional 29,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 354,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

