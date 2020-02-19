Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PS. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of Pluralsight stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. Pluralsight has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.23. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $85,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,879.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,715,000 after buying an additional 4,178,303 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,363,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,293,000 after buying an additional 1,534,322 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,875,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,703,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,505,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,408,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after buying an additional 819,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

