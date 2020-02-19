Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Increased to $228.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on POOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a hold rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pool presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $225.60.

POOL opened at $236.00 on Tuesday. Pool has a 52-week low of $150.15 and a 52-week high of $236.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.05.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,055,000 after buying an additional 48,928 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 705,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,225,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 555,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,873,000 after buying an additional 38,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,820,000 after buying an additional 227,608 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 347,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,724,000 after buying an additional 44,620 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

