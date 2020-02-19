ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.00

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.00 and traded as high as $31.06. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 276,181 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGQ. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 84,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 32,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 1,280.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 30,047 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 312.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 47,479 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

