Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Cedar Realty Trust Inc Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) – B. Riley lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Cedar Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.26). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.42.

Shares of CDR stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $251.08 million, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 211,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

