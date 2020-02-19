Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Boosted by Analyst

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Antero Midstream in a research note issued on Thursday, February 13th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.58 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 44.80%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

AM stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $687,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $4,679,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 97,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $589,239.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 98.40%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

