Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a report released on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $17.72 on Monday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.

