Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Godaddy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Godaddy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Godaddy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

GDDY opened at $77.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.15 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.07. Godaddy has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $82.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,344,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,523 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Godaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total transaction of $57,400.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,917.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $38,488.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,434,421.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,462 shares of company stock valued at $372,963 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

