Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for AllianceBernstein Holding LP Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AllianceBernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $987.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.78%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra upped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $35.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $35.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, COO James A. Gingrich sold 13,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $460,465.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 510,872 shares in the company, valued at $17,808,997.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $280,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 17.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 9.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 662,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.7% during the third quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

