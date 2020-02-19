Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Pool in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $3.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pool’s FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.90 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on POOL. Stephens boosted their price objective on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.60.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $236.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.86. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $150.15 and a fifty-two week high of $236.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 3.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Pool by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pool by 1.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Pool by 4.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 162,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,286,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

