Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Cut by Oppenheimer

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cisco Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now expects that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,428,904. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

