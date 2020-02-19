Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Lowered by KeyCorp

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cisco Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now expects that the network equipment provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,428,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 144,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $157,867,000 after acquiring an additional 299,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,415,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,517,000 after acquiring an additional 244,296 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

