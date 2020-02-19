Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ralph Lauren in a research report issued on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will earn $3.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Ralph Lauren from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.37.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $120.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $82.69 and a one year high of $133.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,925,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $225,686,000 after purchasing an additional 602,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,778,000 after purchasing an additional 480,146 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $27,841,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 349.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 295,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 229,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,730,000 after purchasing an additional 174,609 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $8,250,858.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

