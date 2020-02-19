Ramaco Resources (METC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of METC opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $123.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

